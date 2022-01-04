Alyana Falak looks super adorable in her recent Instagram picture

04th Jan, 2022. 02:47 pm

Sarah Khan shared adorable picture of Alyana for fans. Image: Instagram

Actress Sarah Khan, who recently embarked on motherhood, shared an adorable picture of her daughter Alyana Falak for her Instagram family.

 

“My cute little munchkin”, she captioned the post.

Read more: Falak Shabbir droll over Sarah Khan’s latest pictures

Alyana has been in the limelight since she opened her eyes into this world and the credit goes to her celebrity parents.

 

The all-in-love couple Sarah and Falak Shabir chose to keep their fans updated about their journey to parenthood and announced the birth of their baby girl on social media.

Sarah and Falak’s social media handles have been brimming with cute and adorable glimpses of Alyana since her birth.

 

Read more: Sarah Khan’s daughter Alyana looks super adorable in her latest video

Seemingly, the star couple is enjoying parenthood to the core.

