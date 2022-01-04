Alyana Falak looks super adorable in her recent Instagram picture
Actress Sarah Khan, who recently embarked on motherhood, shared an adorable picture of her daughter Alyana Falak for her Instagram family.
View this post on Instagram
“My cute little munchkin”, she captioned the post.
Read more: Falak Shabbir droll over Sarah Khan’s latest pictures
Alyana has been in the limelight since she opened her eyes into this world and the credit goes to her celebrity parents.
View this post on Instagram
The all-in-love couple Sarah and Falak Shabir chose to keep their fans updated about their journey to parenthood and announced the birth of their baby girl on social media.
Sarah and Falak’s social media handles have been brimming with cute and adorable glimpses of Alyana since her birth.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Read more: Sarah Khan’s daughter Alyana looks super adorable in her latest video
Seemingly, the star couple is enjoying parenthood to the core.
Read More
Iqra Aziz drops a selfie with husband Yasir Hussain
Actress Iqra Aziz dropped an adorable selfie with her husband Yasir Hussain...
Tv actor Nakkul Mehta's 11 month old son got tested positive for covid-19
The scariest thing about coronavirus is that it can go undetected for...
Bride-to-be Hiba Bukhari looks stunning on her Mayun; see pictures
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed, who had made waves online after their...
Ahmed Ali Butt gets his funny intake at Adnan Siddiqui's viral meme fest
Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Butt has taken a hilarious dig at fellow...
Veteran actor Prem Chopra admitted to hospital in Mumbai
Bollywood's senior actor Prem Chopra and his wife are admitted to a...