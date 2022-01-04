Alyana Falak looks super adorable in her recent Instagram picture

Actress Sarah Khan, who recently embarked on motherhood, shared an adorable picture of her daughter Alyana Falak for her Instagram family.

“My cute little munchkin”, she captioned the post.

Alyana has been in the limelight since she opened her eyes into this world and the credit goes to her celebrity parents.

The all-in-love couple Sarah and Falak Shabir chose to keep their fans updated about their journey to parenthood and announced the birth of their baby girl on social media.

Sarah and Falak’s social media handles have been brimming with cute and adorable glimpses of Alyana since her birth.

Seemingly, the star couple is enjoying parenthood to the core.