Alyzeh Gabol opens about the rumors of her marriage to Zoraib Malik

Model Alyzeh Gabol, who remarried last year, has been the center of attention since her nuptials. She now has acknowledged her separation rumors to Malik Riaz grandson nephew to an end.

She previously married a man named Osama while she was quite young. Their marriage, on the other hand, did not survive long, and they divorced just a few years later.

Miraal is the name of the girl they had together. Despite their split, Gabol and her ex-husband Osama have shown to be wonderful parents to their daughter.

In February of last year, the model married for the second time. She tried to keep her husband’s identity a secret at first, but it was soon disclosed that she was married to Zoraiz Malik, nephew of the tycoon Malik Riaz.

Gabol conducted a Q&A session on Instagram. A burning question was asked to her whether Malik is still her husband or not.

“This question has to be addressed as people can be very dumb to figure out on their own at times,” wrote the model. “In Islam, it is all about niyat [intentions] and not signing the paper you don’t wish to.”

“Secondly, if that happens you got 90 days to reconcile and take the papers back so Alhamdulillah we are married,” she added. “Hope this answer serves right to everyone’s curiosity.”

Her name on social media also now reads ‘Alyzeh Malik’.

It was speculated that Alyzeh slit her wrist and survived a suicide attempt. Reports of Gabol and Malik’s divorce appeared after the model took down her Instagram account.

The news of divorce was further confirmed by the mother of Malik, Aasia Amer. Aasia further posted proof of the divorce. One of the videos showed her son signing the divorce papers.