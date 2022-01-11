Amar Khan looks radiant in saree, see photos

Amar Khan is a Pakistani model and television actress. She has done a limited amount of high-quality work in the drama industry, and her performance in the dramas has always impressed her fans.

Amar recently donned an exquisite saree with high heels and natural makeup for Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s wedding and looks like a vision in this beautiful saree.

Have a look!

She’s also known for her fashionable demeanor and upbeat outlook on life. In only a few minutes, her photos earned hundreds of likes and praise from her followers.

Khan maintains a daily social media presence to communicate with her fans and followers, and she frequently demonstrates how to be a glam queen.