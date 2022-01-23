Amar Khan, Meera and Ahsan Khan’s Killer Dance Moves Sets the Internet on fire

The International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) were hosted in Turkey, and some of Pakistan’s top celebrities attended the spectacular extravaganza.

The dazzling dance performances by celebrities, on the other hand, have become a special attraction. Among them, Amar Khan is proving to be a show-stealer, lighting up the stage with amazing dancing moves.

Amar Khan, Ahsan Khan, and Meera can be seen dancing their hearts out in a video that has gone viral on social media. The celebs danced energetically, igniting the internet.

Earlier a video of of Amar Khan’s thrilling dance, had gone viral like wildfire. The Baddua star’s incredible skills lit up the dance floor and were one among the wedding’s highlights.