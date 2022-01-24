Amar Khan’s dance video goes viral, watch

Amar Khan is a Pakistani model and television actress. She has done a limited amount of high-quality work in the drama industry, and her performances in those dramas have always impressed her fans.

Turning to Instgaram, the Baddua actress dropped her dance rehearsal video from the International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA), which were hosted in Turkey, and some of Pakistan’s top celebrities attended the spectacular extravaganza.

Have a look!

Along with Amar, other stars, including Ahsan Khan and Meera, can be seen dancing their hearts out in a video that has gone viral on social media. The celebs danced energetically, igniting the internet.