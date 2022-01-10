Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
10th Jan, 2022. 05:20 pm

Amar Khan’s Hot and Sizzling Dance Video at Saboor Aly’s Wedding Goes Viral

Amar Khan

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s lovely wedding celebrations have been sweeping the internet, and the most recent Shendi party was a brilliant extravaganza.

The Shendi ceremony was a star-studded affair, with Amar Khan, Kinza Hashmi, Sajal Aly, Wajahat Rauf, Madiha Imam, and Mariam Ansari among the guests.

A viral video of Amar Khan’s thrilling dance, on the other hand, has gone viral like wildfire. The Baddua star’s incredible skills lit up the dance floor and were one among the wedding’s highlights.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

The keyboard warriors, on the other hand, were mostly critical of her, while others lauded her fascinating dance. The stunner’s dancing video received widespread abuse, mocking and teasing her.

 

