Amitabh Bachchan shares a view of Jalsa: ‘Ye hai Mumbai meri jaan’

Amitabh Bachchan, the veteran Bollywood actor, has taken some time off from his hectic schedule to appreciate nature. He posted a photo of himself on the lawn of his Mumbai house, resting in a reclined chair.

Overlooking the blue sky and his lush green lawn, senior Bachchan captioned the picture as, “Clear blue skies .. bright sunshine .. cool breezes .. ye hai Mumbai meri jaan.”

He wrote, “the Sun in the clearest of skies and the gentlest of breezes .. the pollution of sound unaware in its quietude .. the chirpiest of birds about, strange in their chatter .. and the eminence of the reclined chair.. had not seen the bright natural for years .. nor the reason in the lie of the lawn .. nor the reason for the timed scheduled for pre scheduled work .. and the care of time and punctuality, simply blowing in the wind.. Nature made for us .. and the defiling that we do in return .. pity..”

The legendary actor also stated how the ‘lethargy’ of not leaving his screen ‘orphaned’ has kept him away from Mother Nature.

He added, “the attraction of the content on the screen, in the recommendation of the progeny .. and the lethargy of never wanting to leave it orphaned .. even as now at this hour, it be in play .. but the connect .. the DAY and its effervescent faculty .. cannot ever be put aside..”

Lately, the superstar was away from social media to deal with ‘domestic Covid situations’.