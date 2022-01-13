Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 11:50 pm

Amitabh Bachchan wishes “Happy Lohri” to his fans

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan wishes “Happy Lohri” to his fans Photo: File

On the cheerful event of Lohri, our beloved Bollywood stars have been sending wishing their fans and followers.

The leading veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a fun video on Instagram. The video is an animated video with the well-known Punjabi folk song, Sundri Mundriye Ho, playing in the background.

Sharing the video, Amitabh Bachchan captioned it, “Happy Lohri .. peace, calm and safety.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)


Followers of the superstar also filled the comments section with emojis and warm wishes for the actor and his family.

However, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in films such as Brahmāstra, Runway 34, Good Bye, and Uunchai. 

