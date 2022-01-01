Amna Illyas TROLLED over bold workout Photos

The charismatic diva and supermodel Amna Illyas has an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked alongside her quick wit and humour that are adored by the fans.

However, Amna was persistently trolled this time after she was sighted on Instagram showcasing her toned physique in athleisure and highlighting the importance of working out.

“Work in progress… #workout #postworkoutpic #slaying #gym #gettingthere”, she captioned.

 

 

Despite promoting huge health goals in her new training photos, she faced backlash and was chastised by the keyboard warriors.
The Baaji actor is one of fittest celebrities, and the fitness-obsessed fashionista refuses to cut corners when it comes to her workout routines.

 

 

