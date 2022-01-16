Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 06:49 pm

Amna Ilyas raises the temperature in a BOLD photoshoot

Amna Ilyas raises the temperature in a BOLD photoshoot

Amna Ilyas raises the temperature in a BOLD photoshoot

Amna Ilyas, a well-known actress, and model in the showbiz industry set the internet on fire with her latest bold photoshoot. She is known for her bold and blunt personality. She has also worked in a number of Pakistani films, such as Baaji, 7 Din Mohabbat In, Dekh Magar Pyaar Say, and many more. Amna is usually under criticism due to her social media activities.

Turning to Instgaram, the Baaji actress posted her sizzling pictures wearing a hot maroon thigh-split outfit that flattered her hourglass figure and the heavy glittery embellishments running through the outfit. The diva styled her look with red lips, matching high heels, left her hair open in a volumized blowdry, and posed for the camera like a true diva. She looks absolutely red hot in the pictures.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

“All dressed up to put the disparity back in storage,” she captioned her post.

Read More

23 hours ago
Julia Fox not judgemental towards Kanye's new song My Life Was Never Eazy

Julia Fox, Kanye West's new flame, was impressed by his new song....
1 day ago
Kanye West takes a dig at Pete Davidson in his new song

Kanye West, also known as Ye, the rapper, doesn't seem too pleased...
1 day ago
The teaser for Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat starring Hira Mani and Muneeb Butt is out now

The first look of Yeh Na Thi Humari Qismat is out. And...
1 day ago
CTZN Cosmetic, sister trio aims to bring inclusivity to the Beauty Community

Have you ever tried a neutral lip color and found it to...
1 day ago
Azaan Sami Khan shares his two cents on the drama Ishq-e-Laa

Azaan Sami Khan made his television debut in Ishq-e-Laa as Azlan, who...
1 day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari turn heads in a Shehla Chatoor gown

Aditi Rao Hydari, a Bollywood actress, has a stunning beauty that draws...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Vidya Balan
2 mins ago
Vidya Balan to play Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? Director revealed

Anees Bazmee, the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, had revealed whether or...
Hrithik Roshan
7 mins ago
Throwback when Hrithik Roshan, Ameesha Patel ride a roller coaster

Kaho Na Pyaar Hain, starring Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel, was a...
Anushka Sharma
15 mins ago
Anushka Sharma recalls Virat Kohli’s journey, ‘Sat next to you with tears’

Anushka Sharma posted a message for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, on...
imf
1 hour ago
Striving to win big

KARACHI: To win funding from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan has passed...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600