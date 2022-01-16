Amna Ilyas raises the temperature in a BOLD photoshoot

Amna Ilyas, a well-known actress, and model in the showbiz industry set the internet on fire with her latest bold photoshoot. She is known for her bold and blunt personality. She has also worked in a number of Pakistani films, such as Baaji, 7 Din Mohabbat In, Dekh Magar Pyaar Say, and many more. Amna is usually under criticism due to her social media activities.

Turning to Instgaram, the Baaji actress posted her sizzling pictures wearing a hot maroon thigh-split outfit that flattered her hourglass figure and the heavy glittery embellishments running through the outfit. The diva styled her look with red lips, matching high heels, left her hair open in a volumized blowdry, and posed for the camera like a true diva. She looks absolutely red hot in the pictures.

Take a look:

“All dressed up to put the disparity back in storage,” she captioned her post.