Amna Ilyas sets the internet on fire in a glamorous saree

Amna Ilyas, the ever-charming Pakistani actress, and model who is well known for her bold and blunt personality, recently appeared in a photoshoot in an adorable saree for a clothing brand and left fans stunned with her sizzling look. She brings glamour to whatever she wears, without a doubt. The diva in this sarees is pure bliss.

The Baaji actress, clad in a glittery blue saree, looked ethereal, Her stylist let the drape do all the show-stealing business with the help of a strappy and sparkly blouse.

Check out her sizzling pictures:

To complete her dazzling look, she chose to skip chunky necklaces and kept it drama-free with earrings and heels. Amna’s matte skin, subtle eyelids, groomed eyebrows, flushed cheeks, and pink lipstick with hints of gold highlighter will soon be tried by us. The actress left her hair open in messy waves that oozed Bollywood vibes.

“Become a powerhouse of your own. Make it solid with your faith and unshakable with your confidence,” the 43-year-old captioned her post.