Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 11:25 pm

Amna Ilyas sizzles in a BOLD photoshoot!

Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 11:25 pm
Amna Ilyas sizzles in a BOLD photoshoot, see photos

Amna Ilyas sizzles in a BOLD photoshoot, see photos

Amna Ilyas, a well-known actress, and model of the showbiz industry set the internet on fire with her latest bold photoshoot. She is known for her bold and blunt personality. She has also worked in a number of Pakistani films, such as Baaji, 7 Din Mohabbat In, Dekh Magar Pyaar Say, and many more. Amna is usually under criticism due to her social media activities.

Turning to Instgaram, the Baaji actress posted her bold pictures wearing a leather black short skirt paired with a white top and long black boots that flattered her hourglass figure. The diva styled her look with nude lips, left her hair open in a volumized blowdry, and posed for the camera like a true diva.

“I want my body like my coffee ʜᴏᴛ ᴀɴᴅ sᴛʀᴏɴɢ,” Amna captioned her post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amna Ilyas (illy) (@aamnailyas)

Read More

1 hour ago
Angelina Jolie 'Determined' to take kids away from Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie is one of the most appreciated and honorable stars in...
2 hours ago
Shehnaaz Gill shares Sidharth Shukla's family's statement, 'Please reach to us'

The death of actor Sidharth Shukla came as a shock to his...
2 hours ago
Dananeer Mobeen or Sana Javed, who looks best in peachy pink ensemble?

Pakistan’s two elegant beauties, Sana Javed and Dananeer Mobeen, in the same...
2 hours ago
Watch Sonam Kapoor, Rhea and Anant Ahuja reunite after months

After months apart, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor recently had a touching...
2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian's fears Kanye disapproval for Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is allegedly getting increasingly concerned about co-parenting with Kanye West....
2 hours ago
Online petition to ban YouTube channels targeting Harry and Meghan

An online petition is propelled to ban single-purpose YouTube and Twitter hate...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

5 mins ago
Neil Young asks Spotify to remove his music over Joe Rogan vaccine misinformation

Neil Young has allegedly claimed that his music is detached from Spotify over...
Mahira Khan
16 mins ago
WATCH VIDEOS: Alizeh Shah, Mahira Khan to Saba Qamar, Celebrities Caught Smoking in Public

We have seen many Celebrities smoking in public. From Alizeh Shah, Mahira...
multan sultans
17 mins ago
PSL 7: Does batting power makes Multan Sultans tough to beat in PSL 2022?

PSL 7: The Multan Sultans' victory in the Pakistan Super League (PSL)...
24 mins ago
UN chief hails Ayesha Malik’s elevation to Supreme Court

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday welcomed the elevation of Justice Ayesha...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement