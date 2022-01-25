Amna Ilyas sizzles in a BOLD photoshoot!

Amna Ilyas, a well-known actress, and model of the showbiz industry set the internet on fire with her latest bold photoshoot. She is known for her bold and blunt personality. She has also worked in a number of Pakistani films, such as Baaji, 7 Din Mohabbat In, Dekh Magar Pyaar Say, and many more. Amna is usually under criticism due to her social media activities.

Turning to Instgaram, the Baaji actress posted her bold pictures wearing a leather black short skirt paired with a white top and long black boots that flattered her hourglass figure. The diva styled her look with nude lips, left her hair open in a volumized blowdry, and posed for the camera like a true diva.

“I want my body like my coffee ʜᴏᴛ ᴀɴᴅ sᴛʀᴏɴɢ,” Amna captioned her post.

