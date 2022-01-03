Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter are about to make it official

Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter are speculated to be the new couple of tinsel town. The celeb couple celebrated the New Year together.

The sources near to the couple have confirmed that the duo is in a serious relationship, but they planned on keeping their dating life private.

Ananya and Ishaan have been alleged dating for a long time, but they have kept their relationship very quiet and low-profile.

The actors’ latest New Year’s trip to Rajasthan fortifies their relationship status and makes the fans wonder if it’s quite official.

However, the couple was spotted at the airport on January 2 as they returned from their New Year vacation at the Ranthambhore National Park, Rajasthan.

Ishaan has previously also been linked to Janhvi Kapoor during Dhadak and Ananya was in the news for her close friendship with Kartik Aaryan, with whom she starred in the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh.