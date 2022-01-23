The sombre and intense teaser for Gahraiyaan, starring Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, has already won hearts. The eagerly anticipated picture is due to hit theatres on February 11th, and publicity for it is already in full gear. Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday have been bringing us some of the most beautiful and stylish looks, and we’re here for it!

Lakshmi Lehr styled Ananya Panday’s second promotional look. She wore a sunset-hued flowery colourful corset top with side strings and a pair of pastel blue high-waist shorts. The actress, who isn’t a fan of accessories, kept her outfit basic with a pair of bright Kat Maconie three-tone shoes that added height to her frame.

Stacy Gomes, Panday’s go-to makeup artist, did her makeup. She nailed the basic glam look with a rosy, dewy glow, flushed cheeks, pink eyeshadow, and glossy pink lips. Her caramel hair was arranged into gorgeous, glossy airy waves that framed her face and added a touch of beauty to her otherwise casual summer outfit.