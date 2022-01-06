Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
06th Jan, 2022. 08:37 pm

Ananya Panday wore a mesh bodysuit and split skirt from H&M to show how to dress up winter boots:

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday wore a mesh bodysuit and split skirt from H&M to show how to dress up winter boots

Although the new year has arrived, the demand for winter clothing has not changed. Until we see the warmth and brightness of a new season, we’ll be staying snug inside. Puffer jackets, knit ensembles, and trench coats are never out of style until winter decides to leave. Where are the weekends when we strolled out in style and clicked photos to fill our phone galleries now that we’re back in the days of quarantine? Chances haven’t completely vanished.

Make your home the new photographic location, and let Zoom arrange a virtual dinner or party for you and your friends. Sounds like a good strategy, right? Now it’s time to concentrate on your clothes. Let’s talk all things Ananya Panday’s latest look in solid hues if you’re not all about adding extra but still want to stay in touch with winter fashion. Meagan Concessio styled the Liger actress in a khaki green translucent bodysuit made with mesh from H&M. This Rs 3,525.02 number comes with an underwire bra and adjustable straps and is part of the brand’s studio collection.

Ananya Panday

This practically backless dress was tucked inside a high-waist knitted ribbed skirt that cut a little past her knees and stuck ultra-tight, having added the intense-heat factor with this beautiful attire. The thigh-high skirt, which is perfect for a romantic dinner date, is our favourite feature. Her Givenchy hoop earrings and Christian Louboutin knee-length faux leather boots in brown and black proved that this ensemble was all about pzazz and edgy flair. The gold design on her toes of her shoes is eye-catching.

