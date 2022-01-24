Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 10:30 pm

Andrew Garfield talks his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo before the film’s release

Andrew Garfield talks his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo before the film's release

Andrew Garfield has acknowledged lying to several people about his Spider-Man: No Way Home role, including actress Emma Stone, who pressed him to tell the truth.

Andrew disclosed the only three persons with whom he shared the huge MCU secret during his recent interview on The Ellen Show. Only his family was aware of the situation, according to the actor.

In an interview with Ellen, the actor stated that he had been keeping the secret for two years and that it was like organizing a surprise party for a large group of people.

Garfield went on to say that only his parents and brother were aware of his comeback as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe picture.

Speaking about lying for two years, Garfield said, “I lied to people for a good two years and I lied to the internet for two years and it felt great. It was fun to keep it secret,” he admitted. “It felt like I was part of organizing a surprise birthday party for a bunch of people who I knew would appreciate it”, via Just Jared.

 

