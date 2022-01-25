Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Jan, 2022. 11:02 pm

Angelina Jolie ‘Determined’ to take kids away from Brad Pitt?

Angelina Jolie with kids at Eternals premiere

Angelina Jolie is one of the most appreciated and honorable stars in Hollywood. She has been a part of Hollywood blockbusters such as Lara CroftSaltMr. & Mrs. Smith , and Eternals.

She was previously married to Brad Pitt and they have total six kids together. Shiloh, Vivienne, Maddox, Zahara, Knox, and Pax.

She filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, efficiently concluding their 12-year relationship and two years of marriage, Angelina demanded solitary custody over their children.

According to current reports, Angelina Jolie is determined to move Shiloh, Vivienne, Maddox, Zahara, Knox, and Pax away from Brad Pitt as part of her revenge.

According to an unnamed source told the publication: “They all have loved Costa Rica – having some property there would be great. She already has a family home in Cambodia. And she’s still in the process of building their home in Africa. She’s also planning to purchase something in France and is counting the days until they can all move out of L.A. for good.”

The source further stated: “[Angelina is] desperate to move out of L.A. with the kids. She doesn’t think it’s a good place for them to grown-up. It’s always been her dream to give her kids an international upbringing.”

However, it is claimed that Brad Pitt has been to the courts to rule their four children – Knox, Vivienne, Shiloh, and Zahara — must stay in California so he can see them. Maddox and Pax are now lawfully adults and past custody arrangements.

Angelina Jolie has yet to comment on the reports of her trying to take her six kids away from Brad Pitt.

