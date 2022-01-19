Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

19th Jan, 2022. 09:17 am

Angelina Jolie surpasses 12M Instagram followers in five months

Angelina Jolie garners 12 million Instagram followers

Hollywood’s top queen Angelina Jolie has achieved a huge milestone on Instagram as she gained more than 12 million followers in just five months.

The actress is following only three accounts on Instagram where she has shared 24 posts so far and now has a huge family of 12 million followers.

Angelina Jolie 12 million Instagram followers

Last year, Eternals marked Jolie’s debut into the Marvel universe. The film, which had release on November 5, 2021, cast also included Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington among others.

On the other hand, the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil starlet and Brad Pitt had been going through divorce proceedings since November 2016. Earlier in 2021, the acclaimed actor was awarded 50/50 joint and legal custody of their five minor children.

Also Read: Angelina Jolie makes statement appearance with kids at ‘Eternals’ premiere

