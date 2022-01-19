Angelina Jolie surpasses 12M Instagram followers in five months

Hollywood’s top queen Angelina Jolie has achieved a huge milestone on Instagram as she gained more than 12 million followers in just five months.

The actress is following only three accounts on Instagram where she has shared 24 posts so far and now has a huge family of 12 million followers.

Last year, Eternals marked Jolie’s debut into the Marvel universe. The film, which had release on November 5, 2021, cast also included Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harington among others.

On the other hand, the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil starlet and Brad Pitt had been going through divorce proceedings since November 2016. Earlier in 2021, the acclaimed actor was awarded 50/50 joint and legal custody of their five minor children.

