Angelina Jolie, The Weekend is already a hit pair on Twitter!

The Weekend’s rumored affair with Angelina Jolie has apparently been verified by the singer himself.

The Blinding Lights hitmaker made a veiled reference to the mother-of-seven in the song Here We Go Again, which was released this week.

“My new girl, she’s a movie star,” he sings, leading many to believe the song was penned for Jolie, who has been linked to the Grammy Award winner on numerous occasions.

While the shocking news has yet to be confirmed, Twitter is already ecstatic, with a plethora of pro-couple remarks.

“The weekend and Angelina jolie ?!” one user writes.

