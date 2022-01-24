Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 08:39 pm

‘Another disappointing’ public reacts to Atif Aslam & Momina Mustehsan’s coke studio new song

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 08:39 pm
'Another disappointing' public reacts to Atif Aslam & Momina Mustehsan's coke studio new song

‘Another disappointing’ public reacts to Atif Aslam & Momina Mustehsan’s coke studio new song

Coke Studio 14, the most awaited music show of the year, is back with yet another soulful song, Sajan Das Na’ the third song from season 14 premiered on Sunday, sung by music maestros Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan.

Sajan Das Na reflected a tale of love, complications, and distance in the voices of truly amazing singers, and the music video has already gone viral on social media as fans express their enthusiasm for the commencement of Season 14.

The public reacts to Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan’s coke studio song as ‘another disappointment.’Coke Studio’s third song of season 14 had great expectations, and many fans desired the song was a little more experimental.

While some listeners felt the song didn’t measure up to their expectations, others flocked to social media to voice their admiration for the music. Take a peek at some of the public’s divided reactions to Coke Studio 14’s latest music!

Read More

1 hour ago
Watch Yashraj Mukhate's funny musical twist with Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma's stand-up act 'I Am Not Done Yet' has been given...
2 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi gives jacket to freezing Ananya Pandey

On February 11, Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan will be available on Amazon Prime....
2 hours ago
Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi dress up for the promotion of 'Gehraiyaan.'

On Monday evening, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi were spotted...
2 hours ago
Shaista Lodhi's dance video with husband goes viral, watch

Shaista Lodhi, a popular morning show host, actress, and doctor, has slowly...
2 hours ago
Celebrities wishes Varun Dhawan, Natasha on their anniversary

Last Year, Bollywood power couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the...
2 hours ago
Mouni Roy confirms her wedding with Suraj Nambiar – Watch Video

Mouni Roy, is going to marry her longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

iPhone 12 Tax
1 min ago
Apple iPhone 12 Mini/ Pro & 12 Pro Max Tax/Customs Duty in Pakistan

Import Tax on the all new Apple iPhone 12 Series, Including iPhone...
Regal Motors
3 mins ago
New Prices for Pearl and Glory 580 announced by Prince-DFSK

Due to the implementation of higher tax rates and associated price hikes,...
10 mins ago
FIA submits challan against Shehbaz, Hamza and Suleman in Rs16bn graft case

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday submitted challan(the report u/s 173...
what to watch on netflix
17 mins ago
What to Watch on Netflix: The TV Shows and Best Movies Coming in February 2022

What to Watch on Netflix: Netflix is offering movies and TV shows...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement