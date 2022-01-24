‘Another disappointing’ public reacts to Atif Aslam & Momina Mustehsan’s coke studio new song

Coke Studio 14, the most awaited music show of the year, is back with yet another soulful song, ‘Sajan Das Na’ the third song from season 14 premiered on Sunday, sung by music maestros Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan.

‘Sajan Das Na’ reflected a tale of love, complications, and distance in the voices of truly amazing singers, and the music video has already gone viral on social media as fans express their enthusiasm for the commencement of Season 14.

The public reacts to Atif Aslam and Momina Mustehsan’s coke studio song as ‘another disappointment.’Coke Studio’s third song of season 14 had great expectations, and many fans desired the song was a little more experimental.

While some listeners felt the song didn’t measure up to their expectations, others flocked to social media to voice their admiration for the music. Take a peek at some of the public’s divided reactions to Coke Studio 14’s latest music!

just watched #SajanDasNa and idk how to feel about it??? i think i don’t like it but may be it grows on me😕 i don’t think momina and atif’ voices are complimenting eachother but ehh whatever #CokeStudio14 — sabah™ (@judecardan) January 22, 2022

Sajan Das Na- Another disappointing song from Coke Studio. An average composition to say the least. #cokestudio14 — Fawad Ali (@fawadalijourno) January 23, 2022