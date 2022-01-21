Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
22nd Jan, 2022. 12:11 am

Anti-Meghan content produces £2.8

Meghan Markle files a complaint against BBC journalist

Meghan Markle is no newcomer to criticism, it was recently discovered that anti-Meghan propaganda produced £2.8 million in income.

According to a study undertaken by Bot Sentinel, a data analytics organization, three anti-Meghan Vloggers on Youtube managed to amass a total of 497 million views, equating to millions of pounds in profit.

Bot Sentinel said: “It’s our opinion that several of the most well-known and active hate accounts were actively targeting journalists and royal commentators to boost their visibility and amplify their hate campaign; in some cases, they were successful.”

It is relevant to comment that the Duchess of Sussex in 2019, stated that she had learned she was one of the “most trolled people” in the world.

