Web Desk

11th Jan, 2022. 12:58 am

Anurag Kashyap talks about rejecting Shah Rukh Khan Starrer super hit Kal Ho Na Ho

Anurag Kashyap talks about rejecting Shah Rukh Khan Starrer super hit Kal Ho Na Ho Photo Courtesy: IndiaToday

Kal Ho Na Ho, directed by Karan Johar, has a particular place in everyone’s heart since it features a love tale that can be related to by everyone of any generation.

The narrative covers everything from sadness to reconciliation. Can you believe that before KJo came up with the premise for the Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster, he sought Anurag Kashyap to write the script? To learn everything, scroll down.

Nikhil Advani directed the 2003 hit, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, Delnaaz Irani, and a slew of other performers.

The romance picture went on to become one of the year’s highest-grossing films, winning two National Film Awards in the process.

Anurag Kashyap became a household name with the success of Ram Gopal Varma’s directorial Satya in 1998, and every filmmaker and producer wanted him to write a script for them. Karan Johar was one among them, having approached the Gangs of Wasseypur director about writing the script for Kal Ho No Ho.

In a 2007 interview with Mumbai Mirror, Anurag Kashyap told, “I too got the big offers after Satya. Karan Johar asked me to script Kal Ho Na Ho; I was asked to write Tere Naam, Jism. I refused. I refused Kal Ho Na Ho because Karan is the king of romance and I’m a realist. I didn’t want to have problems after taking up a project. It wasn’t personal, but Karan didn’t take my refusal too well.”

Following Kashyap’s denial, KJo wrote the script for the Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta movie, which went on to be a huge hit.

