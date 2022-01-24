Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 06:29 pm

Anushka Sharma break silence on Vamika’s pictures going viral

Web Desk BOL News

24th Jan, 2022. 06:29 pm
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has opened up about her daughter’s picture

Anushka Sharma finally speaks out about Vamika’s viral photos: Anushka took to social media to claim that she was unaware that she was being photographed during the match on Sunday, after which her daughter Vamika’s photos went viral.

Virat and Anushka had requested that the media not film or photograph their baby daughter without their consent, which was granted until Sunday when a sports channel shifted the camera to Anushka and Vamika cheering in the grandstand as Virat made his fifty on the field.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday morning, Anushka wrote that as parents, their stand on the matters ‘stays the same’.

“Hi guys! We realise that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was n us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika’s images are not clicked/ published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!”

Virushka’s fans launched a meme-fest when Vamika’s photos and videos went viral on the internet, criticizing the station for invading the child’s privacy.

Read More

16 mins ago
Watch BTS members dances to Samantha’s Oo Antava in an edit

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook can be seen grooving to Indian...
21 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas sharing quality time with their munchkin

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra had shared the joyous news on Instagram on...
22 mins ago
Netizens compare Parizaad to ‘Danish' from Meray Paas Tum Ho

The most-watched drama of Pakistan, 'Parizaad', has become the talk of the...
31 mins ago
Fans slams broadcasters for revealing face of Anushka Sharma's daughter

Fans of Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli, are furious with...
43 mins ago
Gehraiyaan first song ‘Doobey’ is out now!

The first song from Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya...
45 mins ago
Exam results of Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan, and 6 more Bollywood Celebrities will SHOCK You!

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Term 1 examination results for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

gulab jamun
3 mins ago
Watch: A food blogger trying gulab jamun pakoda from a street vendor

We've seen some very weird street food combos, ranging from Oreo and...
Katrina Kaif
7 mins ago
Fact Check: Are These Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s honeymoon pictures?

Everyone's hearts were racing when Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal finally made...
Aishwarya Rai
8 mins ago
Iconic Aishwarya Rai in her teenage days!

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has done it all, from winning Miss World in 1994...
CBSE Result 2022
11 mins ago
CBSE Result 2022: CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2022 to be released?

The CBSE Result 2022 to be released soon on the official website....
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement