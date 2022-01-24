Anushka Sharma break silence on Vamika’s pictures going viral

Anushka Sharma finally speaks out about Vamika’s viral photos: Anushka took to social media to claim that she was unaware that she was being photographed during the match on Sunday, after which her daughter Vamika’s photos went viral.

Virat and Anushka had requested that the media not film or photograph their baby daughter without their consent, which was granted until Sunday when a sports channel shifted the camera to Anushka and Vamika cheering in the grandstand as Virat made his fifty on the field.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday morning, Anushka wrote that as parents, their stand on the matters ‘stays the same’.

“Hi guys! We realise that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was n us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate if Vamika’s images are not clicked/ published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you!”

Virushka’s fans launched a meme-fest when Vamika’s photos and videos went viral on the internet, criticizing the station for invading the child’s privacy.