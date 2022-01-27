Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 12:52 am

Anushka Sharma congratulates Priyanka Chopra says, ‘Get ready for sleepless nights’

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma congratulated Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for their baby and shared her motherhood experience with The Matrix star, who recently delivered her first child via surrogacy.

Taking to Instagram Story, the Band Baaja Baaraat star wrote a heartfelt message to Priyanka and Nick, congratulating them on the birth of their child.

Sharma, who has a one-year-old daughter named Vamika, greeted the pair with indefinable ‘delight and love’ as they embrace fatherhood.

“Congratulations Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Get ready for sleepless nights and unparallel joy and love. Lots of love to the little one.”

Earlier, Priyanka and the Sucker singer announced that they have welcomed a baby on Saturday.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” they said.

