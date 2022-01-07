Anushka Sharma drops the first look of Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma essayed the role of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami in the movie. Image: Instagram

What a comeback actress Anushka Sharma has made after years with Chakda Xpress that has left the fans awestruck.

Sharma, who was last seen in Zero in 2018, dropped the teaser of her upcoming project yesterday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)



Read more: Anushka Sharma To Return On Big Screen With 3 Projects

The PK actress essayed the role of India’s former women cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami.

Sharma penned down a long post along with the teaser on Instagram.

“Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket”

“This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket”, she added.

Read more: Anushka Sharma drops stunning selfies as she enjoys a good hair day

The fans have been excitedly waiting for the movie to hit the screens.

Take a look:

👍

Whatever people say, Anushka is fit for cricketers role, she had great cricketer at home to train her perfectly for mannerisms.

She may surprise all like #ShahRukhKhan in #ChakDeIndia.#AnushkaSharma as #JhulanGoswami in #ChakdaXpress pic.twitter.com/oP7ASJaLPN — Manoj Funny (@Manoj49151909) January 7, 2022