Anushka Sharma drops the first look of Chakda Xpress
What a comeback actress Anushka Sharma has made after years with Chakda Xpress that has left the fans awestruck.
Sharma, who was last seen in Zero in 2018, dropped the teaser of her upcoming project yesterday.
The PK actress essayed the role of India’s former women cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami.
Sharma penned down a long post along with the teaser on Instagram.
“Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket”
“This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket”, she added.
The fans have been excitedly waiting for the movie to hit the screens.
Take a look:
👍
Whatever people say, Anushka is fit for cricketers role, she had great cricketer at home to train her perfectly for mannerisms.
She may surprise all like #ShahRukhKhan in #ChakDeIndia.#AnushkaSharma as #JhulanGoswami in #ChakdaXpress pic.twitter.com/oP7ASJaLPN
— Manoj Funny (@Manoj49151909) January 7, 2022
Everything @AnushkaSharma does just makes me so happy. Be it her productions or film announcements. Make way for #ChakdaXpress now! 🏏
— Mimansa Shekhar | मीमांसा शेखर (@mimansashekhar) January 6, 2022
Presenting @AnushkaSharma as the cricket icon #JhulanGoswami in @NetflixIndia‘s sports biopic #ChakdaXpress… Anushka returns to films after three-years hiatus with this @OfficialCSFilmz production, directed by #PaatalLok fame @prosit_roy, and written by Abhishek Banerjee! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/BPoDyeTULD
— Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) January 6, 2022
