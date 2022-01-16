Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Jan, 2022. 06:35 pm

Anushka Sharma recalls Virat Kohli’s journey, ‘Sat next to you with tears’

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma recalls Virat Kohli’s journey

Anushka Sharma posted a message for her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, on Sunday, a day after he resigned as India’s Test captain. Anushka also included photographs to her note on Instagram, one of which showed her kissing Virat.

Sharing the post, Anushka Sharma recalled Virat Kohli’s journey and wrote, “I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket. I remember MS, you and I having a chat later that day and him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth.”

She also added, “Around you and within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team and what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

“In 2014 we were so young and naive. Thinking that just good intentions, positive drive & motives can take you ahead in life. They definitely do but, not without challenges. A lot of these challenges that you faced were not always on the field. But then, this is life right? It tests you in places where you least expect it to but where you need it the most. And my love, I am so proud of you for not letting anything come in the way of your good intentions. You led by example and gave winning on field every ounce of your energy to the extent that after some losses I’ve sat next to you with tears in your eyes, while you wondered if there’s still something more you could have done,” she continued.

“This is who you are and this is what you expected from everyone. You’ve been unconventional and straightforward. Pretence is your foe and this is what makes you great in my eyes and the eyes of your admirers. Because underneath all this were your pure, unadulterated intentions always. And not everyone will be able to truly understand that. Like I’ve said, truly blessed are those who tried to get to know you beneath what meets the eye,” Anushka also added.

She concluded her post with these words, “You are not perfect and have your flaws but then again when did you ever try to conceal that? What you did was to always stand up for doing the right thing, the harder thing, always! You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves and you, my love, are limitless. Our daughter will see the learning of these 7 years in the father that you are to her. You did good (red heart emoji).”

