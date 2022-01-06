Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Jan, 2022. 10:48 pm

Anushka Sharma role as cricketer Jhulan Goswami disappoints netizens

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma plays Bengali cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming biopic Chakda Xpress, and her portrayal has already been dubbed a caricature due to her made-up Bengali accent and dusky skin.

Anushka’s first film in three years, Chakda Xpress, shows her speaking with a thick Bengali accent as Jhulan, who was the former captain of India’s national women’s cricket team.

Kintu chinta koro na (Don’t worry),” she is heard saying, a statement that has been dubbed “cringe” by internet users due to Anushka’s awful accent.

A popular Instagram page, also weighed in on the controversy, claiming that a Bengali actress would have done the job with more justice.

“Let’s recast this with Konkona Sen Sharma and call it a day? Cause this definitely ain’t it,” wrote the page, and hundreds of people agreed in the comments section.

 

Meanwhile, Twitter users were equally dissatisfied, with one commenting, “Nothing against Anushka, she is a brilliant actress but as a Bengali I have issues with the weird accent.”

Another said, “There are some fine actresses in Bengali industry who could have played the role of Jhulan with elan. But, no, not happening as we still have to get a popular actor of Bollywood, put on layer of dusky makeup and still not look the part, not even the accent.”

