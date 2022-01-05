Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

05th Jan, 2022. 08:56 pm

Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa can still ‘get back together’ following split

Dua Lipa

Anwar Hadid, Dua Lipa can still 'get back together' following split

According to sources, Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid still have a chance to reunite because they used to have “crazy chemistry.”

During one of Hollywood Life’s latest interviews, an individual close to them revealed.

They started off by admitting, “Dua and Anwar were together for a long time and so they still have mutual friends on both of their sides who think there’s absolutely a chance they’ll get back together.”

“They don’t believe they’re done for good. Dua and Anwar had insane chemistry and were always spending as much time together as possible.”

The source also said, “They’re young, so things like this happen but they don’t believe that the love went away.”

Dua has been spending more time with her sisters, Bella, Yolanda, and Gigi Hadid, as a result of her breakup, and an insider even admitted, “Don’t be surprised if you see them spending time together at some point in the future.”

 

