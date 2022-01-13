Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

13th Jan, 2022. 04:36 pm

Aquaman star Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet are parting ways after 16 years

Jason Momoa Lisa Bonet parting ways

After over sixteen years of being together, the Aquaman actor Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are parting ways in their marriage.

The couple, who began dating in 2005, have announced that they are splitting. Momoa, 42, posted a joint statement on behalf of him and Bonet, on Instagram.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times.” “A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring”

He added: “And so ~ We share our family news: That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ but so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children,” the note further read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies)

Momoa had previously stated that his feelings for Bonet began long before he met her. In fact, he initially fell in love with his future bride when he was eight years old and watched her on television.

“I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,’ ” he told five years ago. “I’m like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you.’ ”

After dating for more than a decade, Momoa, 42, and Bonet, 54, got married in October 2017. The actor married for the first time, while Bonet married for the second time, after being married to rocker Lenny Kravitz from 1987 to 1993.

The couple also has a 14-year-old daughter named Lola and a 13-year-old boy named Nakoa-Wolf.

Read More

2 hours ago
Kanye West wants to visit Russia and make it his home

Kanye West, the rapper who now goes by moniker Ye, has been...
2 hours ago
Ayesha Omar enjoys winter in Dubai

Actress Ayesha Omar loves to travel and this time her vacationing spot...
2 hours ago
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister doesn't want his biopic until justice is served

Priyanka Singh, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, has pledged to see that...
2 hours ago
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram receives a sweet kiss from wife Minal Khan

Pakistani celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are always a...
2 hours ago
Jason Momoa divorces wife Lisa Bonet, shared the news on Instagram

Jason Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet have called it quits after...
3 hours ago
Abu Aleeha announces his first ever Punjabi comedy movie

Two films releases in less than a month — the vengeance thriller...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

djokovic
6 mins ago
Djokovic drawn to play Australian Open first round amid visa saga

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic was drawn Thursday to play fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic in the...
nepal omicron
8 mins ago
Nepal braces for 3rd wave of pandemic as COVID-19 cases surge

KATHMANDU - Kathmandu's Bir Hospital, the largest in Nepal which was converted...
Sarah Khan daughter
18 mins ago
Sarah Khan shares adorable clicks with her little bundle of joy

Actress Sarah Khan and her little Alyana are treating fans with their...
djokovic
28 mins ago
Australia poised to decide on Djokovic deportation

MELBOURNE: Australia was poised Thursday to decide if it will deport Novak Djokovic following...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600