After over sixteen years of being together, the Aquaman actor Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are parting ways in their marriage.

The couple, who began dating in 2005, have announced that they are splitting. Momoa, 42, posted a joint statement on behalf of him and Bonet, on Instagram.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times.” “A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring”

He added: “And so ~ We share our family news: That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ but so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

“The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become… Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children,” the note further read.

Momoa had previously stated that his feelings for Bonet began long before he met her. In fact, he initially fell in love with his future bride when he was eight years old and watched her on television.