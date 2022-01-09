Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Jan, 2022. 07:17 pm

Are Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly splitting?

Sajal Aly

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir

On social media, rumors about famous couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir breaking up are still circulating.

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, who married in March 2020, are a popular couple who have wowed fans with their on-screen and off-screen connection.

Despite not being active on social media, the couple had a magnificent destination wedding in Abu Dhabi and has been in the spotlight since then. When Sajal Aly was promoting Khel Khel Mein with her co-star Bilal Abbas Khan, rumors about the couple’s split began to circulate.

Sajal Aly says Ahad Raza Mir rushed their Marriage | DESIblitz

During the film’s promotion, Sajal’s husband was nowhere to be found, and he did not attend the premiere. Ahad’s family also did not attend the premiere.

Sajal Aly responded to the paparazzi who inquired about her husband’s absence during her promotional trip for Khel Khel Mein.

When asked why Ahad didn’t attend the premiere, Sajal said:

“Ahad is at work, he is not in Pakistan so that is why he is not here.”

Fans were not convinced by the actress’ response, especially since Ahad was seen at a party in Karachi around the same time.

Read More

3 hours ago
Dia Mirza and stepdaughter Samaira dances on Bananza in Pyjamas

Dia Mirza and her stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi danced together in similar clothes...
3 hours ago
Throwback when Ranveer Singh was trolled for his double ponytail

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is known for his maverick fashion sense,...
4 hours ago
Vidya Balan as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2? director reveals

Anees Bazmee, the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has revealed whether or...
4 hours ago
Ertugrul star Burcu Kirati’s latest bold video heats up the internet

Burcu Kiratli, best known for her role as Gökçe Hatun in the...
4 hours ago
When Farhan Akhtar and her girlfriend will tie the knot?

Since Shibani Dandekar got Farhan Khan’s name tattooed on her neck, fans...
4 hours ago
What Jacqueline Fernandez has to say about her leaked picture?

Jacqueline Fernandez pleaded privacy from the media after yet another photo of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Woman tortured in Sialkot
29 mins ago
Woman in Sialkot dragged and brutally tortured over land dispute

A video of an old woman being brutally tortured in Sialkot over...
Huawei Y9 Price
51 mins ago
Huawei Y9 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Huawei Y9 (2019) Price in Pakistan The Huawei Y9 2019 is an...
Samsung Galaxy A31
1 hour ago
Samsung Galaxy A31 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan In Pakistan, the Samsung Galaxy A31...
icc
1 hour ago
In-Game Penalty For Slow Overrate In T20Is Under New ICC Rules

In both men's and women's T20I, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600