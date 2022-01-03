Areeba Habib and Saadain groove to ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ at their shendi

Areeba Habib’s wedding became the talk of the town and has taken the internet by storm. Her wedding pictures and videos are doing the rounds on social media, and fans can’t help but fall in love with the new couple of the town.

Watching this couple dance together during her shendi is extremely wholesome.

Areeba Habib has been enjoying the limelight for the past few days as her wedding festivities are in full bloom and the actress is winning hearts with her attires and adorable pictures.

Her groom Saadain Imran enchant the guests and rocked the dance floor with his amazing dance performance.

The Jalan star donned a gold embellished bridal attire on her big day with traditional jewelry and beautiful henna on her hands.

On the other hand, her groom donned a black sherwani and the couple looked perfectly made for each other on their big day.