Areeba Habib and Saadain groove to ‘Raataan Lambiyan’ at their shendi
Areeba Habib’s wedding became the talk of the town and has taken the internet by storm. Her wedding pictures and videos are doing the rounds on social media, and fans can’t help but fall in love with the new couple of the town.
Watching this couple dance together during her shendi is extremely wholesome.
View this post on Instagram
Areeba Habib has been enjoying the limelight for the past few days as her wedding festivities are in full bloom and the actress is winning hearts with her attires and adorable pictures.
Read more: In Pictures: Areeba Habib’s star-studded Shendi
Her groom Saadain Imran enchant the guests and rocked the dance floor with his amazing dance performance.
View this post on Instagram
The Jalan star donned a gold embellished bridal attire on her big day with traditional jewelry and beautiful henna on her hands.
View this post on Instagram
On the other hand, her groom donned a black sherwani and the couple looked perfectly made for each other on their big day.
View this post on Instagram
Read More
Nimra Khan's latest dance video goes viral
Nimra Khan is a well-known actress from Pakistan. For quite some time, the...
BTS' Suga confirms his 'full recovery' from Covid-19: 'Released from quarantine'
BTS member Suga has'made a full recovery' from Covid-19, the K-pop group's...
Adnan Siddiqui's latest selfie erupts meme fest on Twitter
Every year we have a lot of fun on the internet, diving...
Prince William’s affair with Rose Hanbury resurfaces online
Prince William is once again being dogged by rumours of an affair...
Choi Tae-Joon and Park Shin-Hye to get married on this date
Park Shin-Hye, a South Korean actress best known for her role in...