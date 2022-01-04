Areeba Habib, Saadain’s wedding concludes with glittering reception

Web Desk BOL News

04th Jan, 2022. 02:55 pm

Actress Areeba Habib and husband Saadain Sheikh are wrapping up their wedding festivities with a grand valima ceremony. The couple made headlines with their exuberant functions.

Areeba Habib looked ethereal in a heavily embellished tea-pink lehenga choli. The outfit, with silver beading, was a full-sleeved number. The actor paired the dress with an equally heavy dupatta, pinning it on her right side.

For hair, the Jalan star chose slight curves and kept them on one side, which complimented the outfit perfectly. The lips were kept understated with a soft pink shade, paired with dusky eyes.

She opted for a complete kundan jewellery set with heavy earrings, a neckpiece and a tika. The new bride also carried a silver embellished mini handbag to go with her entire look.

Take a look:

Areeba Habib reception

Areeba Habib reception

Areeba Habib reception

Meanwhile, the groom, Saadain Sheikh complimented her wife perfectly, opting for a classic suit and white shirt combo. The couple posed for some adorable portraits, looking like a match made in heaven!

Areeba Habib Saadain Sheikh Reception

Areeba Habib Saadain Sheikh Reception

Also Read: Watch Areeba Habib shares a romantic moment with her husband on stage

The couple, who tied the knot on December 31 last year, threw a grand wedding festive event, shendi – a combination of mehndi and shaadi ceremony.

The star-studded affair took place on January 02 and was attended by a number of prominent stars from the showbiz industry including Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Aiman Khan, Mansha Pasha, Aijaz Aslam and others.

