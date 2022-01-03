Areeba Habib’s shendi is the talk of the town event

Areeba Habib’s shendi, which happened last night, took the internet by storm as the videos and pictures have been making rounds on social media and the fans have been relishing the beautiful moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areeba Habib (@imareebahabib)

Areeba Habib has been enjoying the limelight for the past few days as her wedding festivities are in full bloom and the actress is winning hearts with her attires and adorable pictures.

Read more: Saadain Imran Sheikh kisses Areeba Habib at Nikkah Ceremony, VIRAL VIDEO

The Janbaaz actress looked winsome in gold embellished bridal attire with traditional jewelry and beautiful henna on her hands.

“The happiest brides are the prettiest” and the same goes for Areeba Habib who looked stunning in all her wedding events.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Areeba Habib (@imareebahabib)

Her groom Saadain Imran rocked the look in a black sherwani and the couple looked perfectly made for each other on their big day.

Read more: Watch Areeba Habib shares a romantic moment with her husband on stage

Let’s take a look at the wedding highlights:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buzz Here Pakistan (@buzzhere.pakistan)