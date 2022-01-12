In their utopia, everything is perfect! In an Instagram post, Arjun Kapoor addressed the rumours that he and Malaika Arora had broken up. The actor rushed to social media to reveal a never-before-seen photo of himself with Malaika and denounced the “shady rumours.” Arjun and Malaika are seen posing for a mirror selfie in a post that has gone viral on social media.

Arjun captioned the post, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all 😎❤️✌️ (sic).” Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

For the past four years, Arjun and Malaika have been dating. At numerous events, such as Bollywood parties, wedding receptions, and intimate gatherings, the two have been inseparable. Arjun and Malaika officially accepted their love in the media in 2018, and they’ve been together ever then.

Arjun is now recovering from COVID-19, which he contracted earlier this month and was diagnosed with. The rumours of his breakup with Malaika started when Bollywoodlife said that the two had separated themselves from one other and that an angry Malaika had gone into utter solitude following the breakup. However, it appears that everything is alright, and their fans may now dismiss the rumours as mere rumours!