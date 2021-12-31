Arnold Schwarzenegger donates 25 Houses to homeless veterans

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is famous for his acting skills and for his humble nature. He recently donated 25 houses to homeless veterans in Los Angeles.

Schwarzenegger paid $250,000 to obtain the structures, located in West Los Angeles, according to Fox11, and gave them to those who formerly battled in the US armed forces but are now homeless.

The actor tweeted about it. He wrote: “Today, I celebrated Christmas early. The 25 homes I donated for homeless veterans were installed here in LA. It was fantastic to spend some time with our heroes and welcome them into their new homes.

“I want to thank @villageforvets for arranging the homes and being a fantastic partner, @secvetaffairs, @amvetshq and everyone who worked with us and made this possible. We proved that when we all work together, we can solve any problem.”

The Village for Vets project has been working with superannuated service members who have been living on the streets since 2016, by setting them up with houses that are fully prepared with water, heating, electricity, and air conditioning.

Schwarzenegger also said in an interview that he measured the joy he sensed after his generous action to be “the greatest Christmas gift” he could have received.

He said: “It makes me feel good that I can give something back to this country that has given everything to me. I had this great success, only because of America a Whatever I tackled, I achieved because of America, so to me it’s always great to give something back.”