Web Desk BOL News

23rd Jan, 2022. 01:33 am

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in a multi-vehicle accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was a part of a multi-vehicle crash on Friday evening in Los Angeles.

According to People magazine, Arnold is not hurt and he is doing just fine.

“He is fine, his only concern right now is for the woman who was injured,” the representative said.

The crash occurred around 4:35 p.m. PT on West Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

“As West L.A. Area officers arrived at scene, it was determined that four vehicles were involved,” police said.

The LAPD stated that one woman was taken to a hospital for an abrasion on her head.

“Neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision. All parties remained at scene,” the LAPD said CNN has reached out to Schwarzenegger’s representatives for comment.

Schwarzenegger, 74, ran the campaign for governor as a Republican and won in 2003, banishing Democrat Gov. Gray Davis.

