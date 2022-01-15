Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Jan, 2022. 06:34 pm

Arrest warrants issued for Meesha Shafi

In a case filed under the cybercrime legislation, a judicial magistrate has issued sanctionable arrest warrants for singer Meesha Shafi and four others for purportedly organizing a victimization campaign on social media targeting singer-actor Ali Zafar.

The hearing was held on Thursday by Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk.
Defendant Meesha Shafi, Syed Faizan Raza, Haseem Uz Zaman, Fareeha Ayub, Maham Javaid, and Ali Gull submitted petitions requesting dispensation from in-person participation at the hearing, according to a written order issued by the court.

The magistrate granted Ms Ayub’s request and ordered her to appear in court at the next hearing. He did, however, dismiss the pleadings of other defendants, including Ms. Shafi.

“The reason mentioned by the accused persons namely Syed Faizan Raza, Haseem Uz Zaman, Meera alias Meesha Shafi, Mst Maham Javaid and Ali Gull in their applications for dispensation of attendance for today are not justifiable, therefore, the same are hereby dismissed,” the order read.

The FIR was registered against Ms Shafi and other accused on the court’s order under section 20 (1) of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and R/W 109-PPC.

