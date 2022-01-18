Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 12:27 pm

Asad Siddiqui recalls the tragic time when he and Zara lost their baby

Asad Siddiqui Zara Noor Abbas baby boy

Pakistan’s most adored celebrity couple Asad Siddiqui and Zara Noor Abbas never shy to display that they are still very much in love with each other even after four years of marriage.

But amidst joys, both Zara and Asad have also gone through many hardships after they lost their first child, which was a premature delivery.

In a recent interview, the Aye Musht-e-Khaak actor shared how he and Zara lost their first child after his premature birth, Asad said, “We lost a baby a while ago. It wasn’t a miscarriage; Zara actually delivered a 5-6 months baby, which I buried myself. We named him Aurangzeb. It was a good time when we got to know that we are going to have a baby but unfortunately, some complications occurred due to which we lost our baby.”

“It was a very difficult time for us, especially for Zara. She went through many breakdowns, hormonal changes and many more. I was quite depressed but I believe that everything happens with Allah’s will. Whatever he has written in our fate, we’ll surely get it. You never know, maybe Allah has written something better for us,” Siddiqui added.

Also Read: Zara Noor Abbas sends love to hubby with a unique anniversary wish

On the other hand, he revealed some interesting facts during the time of his and Zara’s Rishta. Asad Siddiqui said that actors Sajal Aly and Yasir Hussain along with Asim Azhar accompanied him when he went to Zara Noor’s house and asked her family to accept him as their son-in-law.

The Surkh Chandni star also recalled that he had first discussed the matter with Zara Noor Abbas before going to her home with the rishta.

To note, the celebrity couple got engaged back in 2017. They tied the knot in December of the same year.

