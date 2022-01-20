Asim Azhar leaves Tweeple wondering if he still loves Hania Aamir

Pakistan’s singing sensation Asim Azhar, who had a hate spree viral episode with his rumoured ex-Hania Aamir, has once again hinted over loving someone special.

A recent tweet by the Ghalat Fehmi singer has sent the internet into a frenzy that read, “Mainu tere naal tere naal tere naal, hoya aye pyaar“, leaving the tweeple in curiosity.

Mainu tere naal tere naal tere naal, hoya aye pyaar — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) January 18, 2022

The fans and netizens are wondering with whom Asim Azhar is in love again. While others began questioning whether he still misses his ex or still has feelings for Hania Aamir.

Take a look:

Earlier, before having a dirty online episode with the Anaa actress, had addressed the rumours of dating Aamir in an interview.

Azhar was asked about the relationship status, to which he replied: “You see my heart beating really fast? I don’t think I’m in a position to answer that causally or frankly. I feel like she’s the kind of person who brings a lot of positivity in my life, It’s so much fun being around her. We’re always laughing. We’re always just messing around. It’s nice to have someone be genuinely supportive towards whatever you do,” he said.

Abandoning the idea that he was evading the question for fear of social pressure, the singer clarified: “The only reason for me to be however I am right now is only because I respect her. Any comment, whether yes or no I would want her consent. I don’t want to say something on my own then have the other person say, ‘I’m also involved in this equation, whatever question was asked’.”

Further detailing the project he did with Hania Aamir, the crooner said, “The reason I did a telefilm [with Hania] is because it was a great project and it was an opportunity to spend more time with a person I like hanging out with not for some marketing gimmick.”