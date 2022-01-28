Singing sensation Atif Aslam has the internet swooning not just with his Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 anthem, but also by being the gentleman. The Dil Diyan Gallan singer has repeatedly demonstrated why he is the Internet’s favorite celebrity. This time, the singer’s pose for a photo with Aima Baig at the PSL 7 opening ceremony has Pakistani Twitter in a frenzy.

The viral photo was taken at the stadium after the PSL 7 opening ceremony. Atif donned a black hoodie and t-shirt, the singer wrapped his arm around Aima Baig for the camera but left his hand in the air so that it did not touch the Malang singer and netizens caught this little detail.

His followers and Netizens alike applauded his gesture and move to respect a woman’s space.

Have a look:

Atif aslam being Atif Aslam. A pure gentleman. <3 pic.twitter.com/sDhNcQ5shJ — Alfredo 🍩 (@Marwabuttt) January 27, 2022

No one…

Girls : Seedhi nazar atif Aslam KY hath pr gae💖😁 pic.twitter.com/6ZT8UgK7CN — Zurain (@ZurainMughal) January 27, 2022