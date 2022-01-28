Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 06:53 pm

Atif Aslam wins hearts after his PSL 7 photo with Aima Baig goes viral

Web Desk BOL News

28th Jan, 2022. 06:53 pm
Atif Aslam wins hearts after his PSL 7 photo with Aima Baig goes viral

Atif Aslam wins hearts after his PSL 7 photo with Aima Baig goes viral

Singing sensation Atif Aslam has the internet swooning not just with his Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 anthem, but also by being the gentleman. The Dil Diyan Gallan singer has repeatedly demonstrated why he is the Internet’s favorite celebrity. This time, the singer’s pose for a photo with Aima Baig at the PSL 7 opening ceremony has Pakistani Twitter in a frenzy.

The viral photo was taken at the stadium after the PSL 7 opening ceremony. Atif donned a black hoodie and t-shirt, the singer wrapped his arm around Aima Baig for the camera but left his hand in the air so that it did not touch the Malang singer and netizens caught this little detail.

His followers and Netizens alike applauded his gesture and move to respect a woman’s space.

Have a look:

Read More

39 mins ago
Khloe Kardashian makes a sizzling comeback after Tristan Thompson date night with new girl

Khloe Kardashian is a fashionista and a reality tv star, she recently...
47 mins ago
The wait is finally over, Pakistan's first kids game show is ready to launch

The wait is finally over, Pakistan's first kids' game show, 'Bacha Log...
55 mins ago
Raj Kundra's Instagram profile gets an update after controversary case

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, appears to have deleted his Instagram account....
2 hours ago
Kapil Sharma weighs in on why he decided to say yes to Netflix for his comedy special

A well-known Indian comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to make his...
3 hours ago
Parineeti Chopra will take your breath away in a red off-shoulder dress

Parineeti Chopra, an ace Bollywood actress, is on a stellar streak of...
3 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor raises the temperature on internet in rugged beard look

Actor Shahid Kapoor, made his Bollywood debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishq...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ananya Panday
8 mins ago
‘Love, for me, is a lot about friendship’ Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is now preparing for the release of her forthcoming flick...
Salman Iqbal
8 mins ago
PSL 7: Salman Iqbal dissatisfied with Karachi Kings’ batting strategy in PSL 2022

PSL 7: Salman Iqbal, the owner of the Karachi Kings, was not...
13 mins ago
Imran, Buzdar discuss overall political, administrative situation in Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar held a meeting with Prime Minister...
Mouni Roy
20 mins ago
New bride Mouni Roy looks stunning in a green gown as she parties in Goa

Indian actress Mouni Roy, who after tying the knot as per South...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600