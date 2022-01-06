Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
06th Jan, 2022. 08:25 pm

Avika Gor raises the temperature with a throwback photo from a Maldives vacation

Avika Gor has been a household name since her debut in Balik Vadhu. The audience is a big fan of the actor. Avika has evolved from a cute little Anandi to a lovely diva in the eyes of her fans. Avika is known for setting social media ablaze with her too-hot-to-handle social media posts. Avika has once again won hearts by sharing a throwback photo from her Maldives vacation on Instagram.

Avika can be seen snorkelling in the Maldives sea in the photo. Her outfit consists of a blue bikini top and a blue-white bottom. The actor captioned the photos with “#throwback” and a blue and green heart emoji.

Avika Gor has appeared in shows such as Balika Vadhu, Sasural Simar Ka, Dil Se Dil Tak, Laado, and others. On a personal front, in 2021, the actress Avika made her romance with lover Milind Chandwani official with a sweet photo on social media. “It appears like my prayers have been answered. I’ve discovered the love of my life! This kind of human is mine. (Shiroo ke alava) And I’ll be his for the rest of my life. She had stated, “We all deserve a companion that knows us, believes in us, encourages us, helps us grow, and actually cares for us.”

 

