Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 07:56 pm

Aye Musht-e-Khaak: Fans wince over awkward scene viral video

Aye Musht e Khaak Photo Courtesy: Lens

Aye Musht-e-Khaak drama serial which is aired on Geo entertainment is the top trend on Twitter for the wrong reasons.

The Sana Javed and Feroze Khan Starrer drama serial generated an online buzz after the latest episode went on air.

The scene in the viral video is a weird conversation between a husband and wife concerning their honeymoon.

Aye Musht-e-Khaak revolves around a stubborn man Mustejab (played by Feroze Khan), who is shown to have some atheist characteristics. The stubborn man meets a sincere woman Dua (Sana Javed) and falls in love with her. But when Dua does not respond as he expected, Mustejab becomes super obsessive and plays a game of dishonesty to achieve her love.

In the viral clip, Mustajab is in conversation with his wife about going on their honeymoon which is not accepted by Dua due to “religious” reasons.

The communication between the couple is super awkward, odd, and simply bizarre.

The fans took to Twitter to share their distress about the situation and confusion over the scene. It was also suggested that PEMRA should take notice!

 

