Web Desk BOL News

21st Jan, 2022. 12:31 am

Ayesha Omar attempts a dangerous stunt from Dubai top building, watch video

Ayesha Omar, one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, is enjoying the priceless moments of her life as she is currently enjoying her vacation in Dubai. The diva has shared her pictures from the highest point of the Sky View Observatory, Dubai, on Instagram.

On Instagram, the BulBulay star shared a video showing the most stunning view of the sky. The diva is dangerously cool at the Sky View Observatory in Dubai! We’re dizzy just looking at the sights below may be seen preparing herself for an interesting adventure while dressed in a uniform given by the facility.

Emaar, located atop Address Sky View Hotel, offers Sky Slide, a ride that takes you down in a fully transparent glass tube from the 53rd level to the 52nd level, providing breathtaking views of Dubai.

During the video, Ayesha can be seen getting ready to experience the stunning vistas Dubai has to offer while dressed in a well-assured ensemble.

“Funambulist. Edge walking. So exhilarating but, definitely not for the faint-hearted. Wait for the actual footage!” she captioned her post.

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

