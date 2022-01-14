Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 12:57 am

Ayesha Omar enjoys the priceless view of her life in Dubai

Ayesha Omar enjoys the priceless view of her life in Dubai

Ayesha Omar enjoys the priceless view of her life in Dubai

Ayesha Omar, one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, is enjoying the priceless moments of her life as she is currently enjoying her trip to Dubai. The diva has shared her pictures from the highest point of The View, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai on Instagram.

The BulBulay star shared a video in which she shows a beautiful view of The View Palm.

Sharing the video, the diva wrote in the caption, “The View Palm through my eyes! Follow me as I take you guys to @theviewpalm a man-made wonder that took a whole lot of planning and vision to execute… absolutely breathtaking!”

“We’re shooting some content here too so giving you a glimpse behind the scenes. This is a must see when you #visitdubai,” she added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Read More

8 hours ago
Lee Tae have been transferred to public service division due to his deteriorating health

Lee Tae-min's mental health deteriorated during his mandatory military service in South...
8 hours ago
Kanye West teased fans on Instagram

Kanye West teased his next single featuring The Game and DJ Premier...
8 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra Admits on loosing her cool on an Australian Journalist

Priyanka Chopra confesses to being enraged by a comment made by Australian...
8 hours ago
Zendaya pens down her tribute to Ronnie Spector in an emotional Instagram Post

Zendaya, a well-known American actress, paid an emotional homage to the late...
8 hours ago
Shawn Mendes new song 'It'll Be Okay' touches the fans heart

Following his break-up with girlfriend Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes released a new...
9 hours ago
Celebrities back Emma Watson on her support to Palestinians

Emma Watson received outrage for sharing solidarity with Palestinians. Yet celebrities have...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Nia Sharma
1 min ago
Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora helped Nia Sharma nail the item song, Phoonk Le

Nia Sharma is unquestionably the most striking and sexy actress in the...
Yashma Gill
11 mins ago
Yashma Gill Looks GORGEOUS in Recent BOLD Photoshoot

Yashma Gill is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born...
15 mins ago
Shahid Kapoor is the second love of Mira Rajput

It's all due to Shahid Kapoor that there's a lot of love...
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had a 'secret' video call with Kate Middleton
19 mins ago
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had a ‘secret’ video call with Kate Middleton

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royal family is...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600