Ayesha Omar enjoys the priceless view of her life in Dubai

Ayesha Omar, one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan’s showbiz industry, is enjoying the priceless moments of her life as she is currently enjoying her trip to Dubai. The diva has shared her pictures from the highest point of The View, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai on Instagram.

The BulBulay star shared a video in which she shows a beautiful view of The View Palm.

Sharing the video, the diva wrote in the caption, “The View Palm through my eyes! Follow me as I take you guys to @theviewpalm a man-made wonder that took a whole lot of planning and vision to execute… absolutely breathtaking!”

“We’re shooting some content here too so giving you a glimpse behind the scenes. This is a must see when you #visitdubai,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)