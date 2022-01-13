Ayesha Omar enjoys winter in Dubai

Actress Ayesha Omar loves to travel and this time her vacationing spot is Dubai and the star is relishing her winter time there.

Omar taking it to her Instagram reveals that she has been hanging out in Dubai and enjoying her favourite food on the go.

The Bulbulay star, known for her ageless charm and stylish personality, has been throwing some major holiday vibes for fans.

Her Insta stories are making fans crazy about her cozy looks and her ongoing trip.

The actress could be seen enjoying her night at the City Walk Dubai at 22°C all wrapped up in cozy warm clothes with a bag pack.

Not only this, the star also shared her food stories on Instagram and left the fans drooling over them.

The star, who is loved by thousands of her fans, is one of the most bankable artists the Pakistani showbiz industry has.

Be it hosting, acting, modeling or films, Ayesha has never disappointed her fans.