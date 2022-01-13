Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
13th Jan, 2022. 02:31 pm

Ayesha Omar enjoys winter in Dubai

Ayesha looks eye catchy in winter wardrobe. Image: Instagram

Actress Ayesha Omar loves to travel and this time her vacationing spot is Dubai and the star is relishing her winter time there.

Omar taking it to her Instagram reveals that she has been hanging out in Dubai and enjoying her favourite food on the go.

Read more: Throwback when Ayesha Omar sizzled in a bold photoshoot

The Bulbulay star, known for her ageless charm and stylish personality, has been throwing some major holiday vibes for fans.

Her Insta stories are making fans crazy about her cozy looks and her ongoing trip.

The actress could be seen enjoying her night at the City Walk Dubai at 22°C all wrapped up in cozy warm clothes with a bag pack.

Not only this, the star also shared her food stories on Instagram and left the fans drooling over them.

The star, who is loved by thousands of her fans, is one of the most bankable artists the Pakistani showbiz industry has.

Read more: Ayesha Omar gives new meaning to elegance; See Photos

Be it hosting, acting, modeling or films, Ayesha has never disappointed her fans.

