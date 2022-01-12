Ayesha Omar gives new meaning to elegance; See Photos

Ayesha Omar, a well-known fashionista and performer, she was recently photographed wearing a stunning traditional Pashmina shawl. She looks absolutely stunning in this minimal yet sophisticated look, illustrating why she is a fashion star. The actress has a talent for creating even the most basic outfit stand out. Photo: Instagram

Ayesha Omar is very well-known Pakistani singer, actor, and YouTuber. She is a well-known personality in the entertainment sector. The actress is already well known since she features as Khoobsurat on the renowned comedy show Bulbulay on a daily basis.

Ayesha’s career continued when she moved to the silver screen, starring in films such as Yalghaar, Kaaf Kangana, and Karachi Se Lahore.

The 39-year-old recently shared some elegant photos of herself wearing a delicately constructed shawl that is ideal for keeping warm this winter. Pashmina Shawls makes a beautiful and high-quality shawl.

Here’s a look at the PAPER MACHI as donned by trendsetter Ayesha Omar.