Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar have expressed their dissatisfaction with the Punjab government’s decision to suspend the publication of their much-anticipated crime drama Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer.

The movie, which was set to open in theatres across the country on Jan. 28, had been authorized by censor boards and was set for theatrical distribution.

In his post, the actor from Lahore Se Aagey questioned whether independent filmmakers will be given a chance in Pakistan.

On the other side, Omar, who plays a police officer in charge of the serial killer investigation, turned to Instagram to express his displeasure with the government’s decision.

“This is so sad. The film had been passed by all censor boards including Punjab and only then was the release date announced. But right after the Karachi premiere, 2 days before the release of the film, the Punjab Government decided to halt the release and review it again,” she wrote.