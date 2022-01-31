Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

31st Jan, 2022. 06:25 pm

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor set couple goals at Nida Yasir’s birthday bash

The most adored couple in the showbiz industry, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, always made heads turn left and right wherever they went. Recently, the couple were spotted at Nida Yasir’s extravagant, star-studded birthday party and left everyone in awe with their major couple goals.

Read more: Ayeza Khan speaks out on adoption rumour about her son Rayan

In the pictures, Ayeza pulled off her classy look in a chic purple cardigan paired with white pants and a trendy shoulder bag. In contrast, the host of Game Show Aisay Chalay Ga appears heartbroken in a grey blazer and black pants. The lovebirds look stunning together. Have a look!

The power couple has been happily married for eight years and also has two adorable kids, Rayan Taimoor and Hoorain Taimoor.

