Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Jan, 2022. 01:33 pm

Ayeza Khan celebrates her birthday today

Ayeza Khan

Actress Ayeza Khan is a year older now and celebrating her 31st birthday today.

The actress, who has won thousands of hearts with her mind-blowing performance in Meray Pass Tum Ho, is now one of the bankable artists of the industry now.

Read more: Ayeza Khan and Imran Ashraf to star in drama serial ‘Chaudhary and Sons’

Khan’s personality and charisma are nonpareil when it comes to her sense of dressing and style.

Ayeza Khan

Not only this, but her on screen performance has multiple times left the audience amazed.

On her big day, let’s have a look at top most viewed dramas of the actress.

Pyary Afzal:

The drama was a smash hit when it was onaired and the on screem chemistry of Ayeza with Hamza Ali Abbasi was loved by the audience.

Meray Pass Tum Ho:

The drama serial’s TRPs skyrocketed due to the heart-winning performances showcased by the lead cast including Ayeza.

The serial took her to new heights of fame and popularity.

Read more: Here is a proof how Ayeza Khan & Hoorain have beautiful mother-daughter bond

Koi Chaand Rakh:

It was another hit drama of the versatile actress alongside actor Imran Abbas and the couple won plaudits for their brilliant on-screen bonding.

Jab We Wed:

In this project, Ayeza appeared with Danish Taimor who later became her husband and the couple fell in love with each other on the sets of this drama serial.

Ayeza and Danish tied the knot in 2014 and the lovely couple is parents of two adorable kids.

Read More

12 hours ago
Throwback - Jacqueline Fernandez's Sizzling photos prove why she's Bollywood's hottest ladies ever

Jacqueline Fernandez has left fans gasping for breath! Since her Bollywood debut...
12 hours ago
Preity Zinta shares a cute picture of her life as a Mother

Preity Zinta is savoring motherhood's magic. In November of last year, the...
12 hours ago
Did Aamir Liaquat slap the girl in a live show?

In Pakistan's most popular program 'BOL House', the girl tried to insult...
13 hours ago
Katrina Kaif and Malaika Arora helped Nia Sharma nail the item song, Phoonk Le

Nia Sharma is unquestionably the most striking and sexy actress in the...
13 hours ago
Ayesha Omar enjoys the priceless view of her life in Dubai

Ayesha Omar, one of the most stylish actresses in Pakistan's showbiz industry,...
13 hours ago
Yashma Gill Looks GORGEOUS in Recent BOLD Photoshoot

Yashma Gill is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

india
2 mins ago
India reports 268,833 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 36,850,962

NEW DELHI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 36,850,962...
cambodia
12 mins ago
Cambodia’s Omicron cases rise to 332 with 45 new infections

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed Omicron cases...
14 mins ago
Sindh decides to continue educational activities amid rising Covid cases

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided not to close educational institutes despite...
Mongolia
21 mins ago
Mongolia logs 2,347 new COVID-19 infections

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia has recorded 2,347 new COVID-19...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600