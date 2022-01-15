Ayeza Khan celebrates her birthday today

Actress Ayeza Khan is a year older now and celebrating her 31st birthday today.

The actress, who has won thousands of hearts with her mind-blowing performance in Meray Pass Tum Ho, is now one of the bankable artists of the industry now.

Khan’s personality and charisma are nonpareil when it comes to her sense of dressing and style.

Not only this, but her on screen performance has multiple times left the audience amazed.

On her big day, let’s have a look at top most viewed dramas of the actress.

Pyary Afzal:

The drama was a smash hit when it was onaired and the on screem chemistry of Ayeza with Hamza Ali Abbasi was loved by the audience.

Meray Pass Tum Ho:

The drama serial’s TRPs skyrocketed due to the heart-winning performances showcased by the lead cast including Ayeza.

The serial took her to new heights of fame and popularity.

Koi Chaand Rakh:

It was another hit drama of the versatile actress alongside actor Imran Abbas and the couple won plaudits for their brilliant on-screen bonding.

Jab We Wed:

In this project, Ayeza appeared with Danish Taimor who later became her husband and the couple fell in love with each other on the sets of this drama serial.

Ayeza and Danish tied the knot in 2014 and the lovely couple is parents of two adorable kids.