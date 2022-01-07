Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Jan, 2022. 11:07 pm

Ayeza Khan Gorgeous Pictures from Her Dubai Trip Goes Viral

Ayeza Khan

Because of her timeless beauty and outstanding acting, diva Ayeza Khan is the talk of the town. She is a great fashionista in addition to acting. The actress can pull off any look, whether it’s a richly decorated holiday ensemble or a casual stylish ensemble, with ease.

Ayeza Khan is a well-known Pakistani actress from her generation. The lovely actress does not require an introduction. Because of her outstanding acting abilities and charming nature, she is a household name. Mere Pass Tum Ho, a drama, was a turning point in her career. With excellent performances in hit series like Chupke Chupke and Mehar Posh, she continues to soar to new heights of fame.

The proud parents like telling their friends and followers about their precious family moments. And we just can’t seem to get enough of this adorable family.

The lovely actress was in Dubai with her children on holiday. Even while she’s on vacation, she’s setting some major fashion aspirations for us. Take a look at some behind-the-scenes photos from their journey.

